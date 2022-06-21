WAUKESHA
Hazel Barnum-Helgerson
Oct. 19, 1932 - June 17, 2022
Hazel Barnum-Helgerson was born in Barnum on October 19, 1932. She passed away on June 17, 2022, at her home in Waukesha.
She was an elementary school teacher before she married Tom Helgerson in 1956. They had two sons, Thomas in 1957 and Craig in 1959. Tom and Hazel attended Waukesha Bible Church for many years.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Helgerson.
She will be dearly missed by her loving family, Thomas (Anne) Helgerson, Craig (Dawn) Helgerson, and her wonderful grandchildren, David Helgerson, Annalies Helgerson, Anna (Jimmy) Rynders and Erik (Jocelyn) Helgerson.
There will be a private family funeral and Hazel will be taken to her final resting place at Utica - Seneca Evergreen Cemetery in southwestern Wisconsin.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.