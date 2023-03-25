NEW BERLIN
Hazel L. Kuklinski
Jan. 13, 1931 — March 18, 2023
On March 18, 2023, at 92 years old, Hazel L. Kuklinski (nee Panetti) peacefully passed into the loving arms of the Lord.
Her beautiful spirit will be greatly missed by her husband of 72 years, Alois Kuklinski; daughter Karen Burbach; son Lyle (Laura) Kuklinski; grandson Eric; granddaughter Maria; and great-granddaughter Maren. After attending Hatfield Grade School and graduating from West High School in Waukesha, Hazel married the love of her life. When Al completed his service in the Navy, they moved back to Wisconsin to raise their family and work with Hazel’s father in the family motorcycle business. Hazel’s interests were varied. Motocross racing was a family affair and Hazel happily spent countless Sunday afternoons at tracks across Wisconsin, the Midwest, Tennessee and Florida enthusiastically cheering for her son during his 30-year motocross career.
Weekday evenings were spent leading Girl Scout meetings and attending the kids’ school activities. She was a member of the Volkswagen Club of America through which she became an active member of the local chapter, the Badger Beetles Volkswagen Club. Many of Hazel’s closest friendships were formed in this group as she enjoyed road rally events, gymkhanas, camping, theater outings and the infamous Krazy Kool Kookout at the Kuklinski’s. In retirement, Hazel found a passion for upholstery, became a Red Hatter and loved being a pen pal to numerous grade school students. Later in life she was content listening to Dixieland music while watching the deer, turkey and birds out her living room window.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Emma Panetti, and brother Victor Panetti II.
She is survived by her sister Elaine Lee, brother Leon (Janey) Panetti, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 1, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha would be appreciated to honor Hazel’s love of animals.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Linden Grove of New Berlin and Legacy Hospice for the wonderful care they provided to Hazel.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family. For online condolences, please visit www.schramkafuneralhome.com.