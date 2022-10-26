WAUKESHA
Helen Freda Arquette (Menning)
May 29, 1932 - Oct. 12, 2022
Helen Freda Arquette (Menning) of Waukesha was born in Catawba on May 29, 1932, and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90.
Helen is one of 14 children born to Gustav K. Menning Jr. and Sophia M. (Strobl) Menning. Helen met and married her Soulmate Rodney in Catawba. Married at 17 and was whisked away to Germany to start her married life as a military wife. She had two children while in Europe and after they returned stateside, she had one more child.
They settled in the Town of Delafield where they resided until 2021.
She worked many jobs from retail to waitressing while her children were young. She worked for Borden’s for many years until they closed their Waukesha operation. She then worked for Husco International, where she retired after 28 years of service working as the second shift lead lady in sub assembly for the majority of her career. Enjoying their retirement, Mom and Dad would snowbird in Mesa, Ariz.
Enjoying family and friends was the most important to them. Her loving children will miss her immensely.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette (Gary) Darrah, Dennis (Kathy) Arquette and Karen Pochinski; grandchildren Kelly (Kevin) Gleizier, April (Keith) Fuchs, Tim (Amy) Arquette, Kristine Louden, Christopher Platke, Amanda Platke, Katie (Frank) Robb and Amber Pochinski; great- grandchildren Stephanie (Reid) Gottschalk, Nicolas Gleizier, Natalie, Harrison, Brian Francis, Aaiden and Jaxston Ofarrill, Izabella LaMarche, Benjamin, David and Daniel Jimenez, Elena and Tripp Robb; and great-great granddaughter Julia Marie Gottschalk. She is further survived by her sisters Mildred Kempen, Marion Zeller, Violet Hunkins and Adeline Springsteen; and brothers Kenneth Menning, Lawrence Menning and Herman Menning. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rodney Arquette; son-in-law Larry Pochinski; great-grandson Erick; her parents, Gustav and Sophia Menning; sisters Sophie Peters and LaVerne Martin; infant sister Susan Marie Menning; and brothers Clarence Menning, Robert Menning, Ted Menning.
The visitation for Helen is going to be held from 9 a.m. until the start of services at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 470 N. Oak Crest Drive, Wales.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
