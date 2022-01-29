BEAVER DAM/WAUKESHA
Helen L. Pubanz
August 4, 1938 - Dec. 30, 2021
Helen L. Pubanz (nee Sobek), formerly of Waukesha, passed away unexpectedly on December 30, 2021, at the age of 83 in Beaver Dam, where she had resided for the last six years. She will be missed beyond measure by her beloved children, Dawn (Bill) Gergen and Russell (Julie) Pubanz. Helen was the proud and adoring grandmother of Henry and Anna Gergen and Lauren and Ryan Pubanz.
Helen was born on August 4, 1938. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1956. Helen married Wayne Pubanz in Watertown on May 2, 1959. Wayne’s job took them to Waukesha in 1964. While raising her family, Helen worked at the former Estberg and Son’s Jewelers in Waukesha as a bookkeeper for many years. As the years passed and her children grew up, Helen had different jobs, but the job Helen was proudest of were the years she spent working at Waukesha County. There she made many lasting friendships with her co-workers whom she always spoke so fondly of. Helen was known for her wonderful Christmas cookies which she made in multitude so that she could give them away to her friends and family. Her real specialty was her made from scratch spaghetti sauce which she canned and also gave coveted jars away.
Helen had health problems throughout her life with her heart sometimes working at only 10% capacity according to her doctors, though those who knew Helen knew the loving and giving part of her heart always worked at 110%. She survived many trips to the hospital for several different health issues over the years and was even prepared to enter hospice six years ago.
But each time Helen pulled back, left the hospital and courageously went on, eventually coming to live with Dawn and Bill in Beaver Dam in January of 2016. In Beaver Dam, Helen made many new friends. Helen was an avid reader to the end, enjoying her mystery novels, newspapers and magazines about current events. The Beaver Dam Community Library was one of her favorite places where she became a regular patron prior to COVID-19, always fondly greeted by the friendly staff who came to know her. Helen enjoyed her many walks to Tahoe Park in Beaver Dam and talking with her neighbors along the way. Helen greatly looked forward to her weekly hair appointments with her hairdresser Khris. She loved Culver’s caramel sundaes and car rides in the country side. Helen was a life-long animal lover. She lovingly cared for her two golden retrievers, Barclay and Buck, while living at her home in Waukesha. She adored her cats Gandy and Stormy in Beaver Dam and her daily ritual of putting bird seed out for the birds that visited her bird feeder. She always looked forward to her Sunday brunches with her son Russ and his family.
More than anything, Helen will be remembered for her ready sweet smile, her joyful disposition, her kindness to all and the sunshine she created in the lives of everyone she met. If Helen were to write this she would say: Appreciate each and every day as if it were your last and surround yourself with love and joy. If you can be anything in this world, be kind. The simple things in life are what matters. These were Helen’s core beliefs and how she lived her life. Helen lives on in our memories and in her children and grandchildren who meant so much to her.
Private services were held. Following the services, Helen was laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made in Helen’s honor to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, to the Beaver Dam Community Library, or to a charity of your choice.
The family gives special thanks to Bridget of Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home of Waukesha and Father Chuck Wrobel of the Catholic Community of Waukesha for their kindness through this difficult time.
