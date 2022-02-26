PEWAUKEE
Helen McGowan Miller
May 31, 1931 – Feb. 16, 2022
Helen Miller passed away at her Pewaukee home from this life into eternal life at 90 years of age. She is survived by son Bill (Val) Miller of Bayside, son Tom (Candy) Miller of Pewaukee, daughter Lynda (Doug) Jablonski of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Matt (Pamela) Miller, Nick (Zule) Miller, Samantha Jablonski, and Ben Jablonski; great-grandchildren Tyler Rudolph, Jasmine Miller, Jacob Miller, and Nico Miller; great-great-grandchild Declan Rudolph; other relatives and many special friends.
Helen was preceded in death by Russell Miller, her loving husband of 55 years. She also was preceded in death by Edward and Josephine Vinopal, birth parents; adoptive parents Henry and Elsie McGowan; and stepbrother Albert McGowan.
Helen was an adventurous young woman who took flying lessons before she got her driver’s license. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School class of 1949 and was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended the Chicago School of Photography for oil photo coloring after high school. Helen married Russ in 1951 and moved to Pewaukee. She was active in many groups throughout her life including the Pewaukee Women’s Club, Pewaukee Historical Society, and Pewaukee Public Library. Helen was an active member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church for approximately 60 years. She did administrative work for the family businesses of Miller Bothers Heating and coin laundromats. She also worked as a receptionist at River Hills Nursing Home. Helen loved playing cards, dominos, and Wii bowling with her family and many friends. She enjoyed traveling on camping trips with her family and going up north to her lake property. Helen was an avid photographer for her entire life, documenting her activities to show to friends and family. When Helen was at home, she could often be found sitting in the sun on her front porch chatting with anyone who walked by or stopped to visit. It was a blessing that she had so many wonderful friends and neighbors involved in her life.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date anticipated to be in late spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church in Pewaukee, the Pewaukee Historical Society or the Pewaukee Public Library.