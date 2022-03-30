WAUKESHA
Henry De La Paz, Sr.
Feb. 17, 1958 -March 26, 2022
Henry De La Paz, Sr. of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home at the age of 64. He was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, on Feb. 17, 1958, to Arcadio and Carmen (nee Moran) De La Paz. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On March 8, 1982, he married the former Diana Vicente in Panama City, Panama. Henry loved being outdoors, fishing, camping, grilling and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Diana De La Paz; along with their children Angie De La Paz, Henry De La Paz, Jr., Brandy (Alexander) Carbonell, Kristal (Eduardo Munoz) De La Paz and Ashley De La Paz. He was dear grandfather of Brooklyn, Alexa, Hannah, Leola, Amara, Giselle, Matilda, Elicia, Carolina, Eduardo III and Pablo and great-grandfather of Audrina and Aubrielle. He was beloved son of Carmen De La Paz; loving brother of Fermin, Adi, Diana, Javier, Maria, Arcadio Jr. and Gasper. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Arcadio, and his sister Aida.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until the 6:00 p.m. memorial service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave. in Waukesha. Memorials in Henry’s name are appreciated to ProHealth Care Foundation (designate Heart and Vascular Care in memo), 725 American Ave. Waukesha, WI 53188, or donate online at www.ProHealthcare.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.