Herbert ‘Herb’ Henry Kipp
Herbert 'Herb' Henry Kipp, 92, died on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023, at the Aurora Zilber Hospice Center.
He leaves his loving wife, Ann; his daughters Jeanine Fohl (Mark), Lisa Kipp, Nicole Barnes (Matt) and Wendy Olson (Gerry); and son Jim Weil (Anita). Loving grandpa of 13 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren. Siblings Reinhardt ‘Reiny’ Kipp (Vera), Ernest ‘Ernie’ Kipp (Stella) and Caroline Michlig (Arvin) also survive.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Hugo and Margaret Kipp, and siblings Beatrice ‘Bea’ Buss, Melvin ‘Mel’ Kipp and Adeline Frankwick.
He is also survived in death by many other family members and friends.
Herb was a great man! He was very proud of all his accomplishments, of which were many. Some of these included serving his country in the Navy, proud owner of Kipp’s Supper Club, devotion to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, traveling the world, loved playing golf and cards. He truly enjoyed a very active and healthy lifestyle.
When you talked about Herb to friends and family, the most frequent comment was 'he was always happy and positive and had a smile from ear to ear.'
Most of all, Herbie loved his Annie! They absolutely cherished each other.
We would like to thank the Aurora Zilber Hospice Center for taking such great care of Herb.
The funeral service for Herb will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Wisconsin Memorial Park-Chapel of the Chimes, 13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. Family and friends are welcome to visit in the chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.