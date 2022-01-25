WAUKESHA
Herbert J. Hoppe
Herbert J. Hoppe of Waukesha died on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Kensington Care and Rehab Center at the age of 90. He was born in Waukesha on May 15, 1931, the son of Otto and Emma (nee Steffen) Hoppe.
He was a graduate of Waukesha High School and a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. He was a livestock judge, and a lifelong dairy farmer in South Waukesha.
He is survived by his sister Lola Mae Weinrich of Pewaukee, along with nieces and nephews Paul, Keith, Faith, Beverly, John and Wayne, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 31, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1052 Whiterock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to the church (address above).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.