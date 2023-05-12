Hilbert C. ‘Buck’ Backhaus
1927 - 2023
Hilbert C. “Buck” Backhaus passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in his home on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Phyllis Backhaus (nee Fullerton). Buck was a devoted father to David Backhaus, Mark Backhaus, Edward Lyon, David Lyon, Margo (Mark) Bennett and Margaret (Dave) Leitinger. He was the proud grandpa of David Helm-Lyon, Chester Lyon, Ward (Vanessa) Lyon, Taylor (Michelle) Leitinger, Chad (Ashly) Leitinger, Joleen Backhaus, Deanna (Colt) McCaffery, Renee (Mading) Thok, Kyle Leitinger and John Bennett. He was honored and thrilled to be the great-grandpa of Allyana Oliver, Torin Teubel, Lyla Lyon, Shaylyn Helm-Lyon, Simon Leitinger and Jazmine Thok. He truly cherished all family visits and any opportunity to hold the newest baby.
He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Sr. and Irma Backhaus, as well as five sisters and one brother.
Hilbert was born in Burnette, near Beaver Dam, to Carl and Irma Backhaus. At a very young age, he had already developed an appreciation for hard work and a sense of duty. He joined the Merchant Marines and, at the age of 17, enlisted in the Navy. He proudly served his country in WWII and, regrettably, passed away just a week and a half before he was to have been on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. After his time in the service, he worked at Schlitz Brewing Company in Milwaukee for over 30 years. He eventually retired from Schlitz and began his own side job, Buck's Clean Line Services - cleaning wine and beer tap lines. He used to say “yup - they actually pay me to go to the bars now.”
His true passion was woodworking. He made beautiful breadboards and wood bowls from repurposed wood and even sold his creations at local farmers markets - anything to make a few extra bucks! Buck was a jack of all trades - carpentry, mechanical, plumbing and building. His handyman skills never ceased to impress his family and friends. There wasn’t much he could not build or repair. There is no doubt some of that German stubbornness contributed to his success on many challenging projects.
Buck was a fun-loving man who captured the hearts of all those who knew him with his charming nature and jokester personality. He also loved the adventure of travel, even into his 90s. Together, with family, Phyllis and Buck were able to take part in several memorable cross-country trips.
A quote from Hunter S. Thompson perfectly sums up Buck’s life:
“Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming ‘WOW! What a Ride!’”
A visitation for Buck will take place on Friday, May 12, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at River Glen Christian Church, S31-W30601 Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189. Afterward, there will be a funeral memorial service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Following the service, there will be a light reception at the church. On Saturday, the family will meet at the gates of Highland Memorial Park, 14875 W. Greenfield Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151, at 10 a.m.
Buck’s family would like to thank the Madison VA Health Network for their excellent care over the years.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.