NEW BERLIN
Holle Jean Chopp Kelley
July 6, 1940 - August 30, 2023
Holle Jean Chopp Kelley of New Berlin was born July 6, 1940. She lost her battle with cancer and peacefully passed away on August 30, 2023, at the age of 83.
Holle is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Chopp Truss (Carl) of Mosinee; her son, Patrick Kelley (Kim) of Tennessee; her grandsons Larz Kelley of Waukesha and Oakley Kelley of North Prairie; her step-grandchildren Jeremiah, Kelly, and Bobby; and five great-grandchildren, all of Tennessee.
Preceding Holle in death were her loving husband, Richard Kelley, and her parents, Prof. Joseph J. and Madeline Chopp of Whitewater.
Holle was an elementary school educator for over 30 years. She took pride in the fact that her own education, kindergarten through a master’s degree, all happened on the campus of UW-Whitewater.
In her free time, Holle was an avid quilter and cherished her friends in the West Suburban Quilters Guild. She enjoyed making quilts for others. Holle also had a love for travel and embarked on numerous adventures around the world with her beloved husband.
A celebration of life to honor Holle’s memory will be held on September 30, allowing family and friends to come together and share their fondest memories of her.
Holle is loved and will always be remembered by her family and dear friends.
May she rest in eternal peace.