WAUKESHA
Howard A. Garvens
July 26, 1941 - July 22, 2022
Howard A. Garvens of Waukesha passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. He was born in Waukesha on July 26, 1941, the son of Richard and Edith (nee Varley) Garvens.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. On June 19, 1971, he married Sharon (nee Timm) Garvens at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He had served as a deputy sheriff for Waukesha County for 26 years, from 1968 to 1994, and was constable for the Town of Waukesha for 35 years. He was a member of the Town of Waukesha Fire Department as a firefighter/EMT for 11 years and ambulance director for nine years. He was active in the Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission. Howard was a longtime member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served as an usher, chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee and a member of OWLS. Howard was a collector of bells, including train, school and church bells to name a few, enjoyed woodworking, bird watching, collecting trains, traveling and his rose gardens.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Sharon of Waukesha, along with his sister Janet Pingel. He is further survived by his brother-in-law Terry Timm; nieces and a nephew who were more like Howard and Sharon’s children, Sarah (Brian) Groskreutz, Stephanie (Mike) Adrihan, Shawn (Suzie) Pingel, Shannon Pingel and Shelly (Colton) Christianson; great-nieces Ezri and Alizee Adrihan, Carolynn Groskreutz and Prairie Christianson; great-nephews Ethan Groskreutz and Aksel Christianson; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley Carstenson and brother-in-law John Pingel.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, July 28, from 12 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services with full military honors will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorials are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church (address above).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.