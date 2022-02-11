Hubert ‘Lee’ Mehciz
Jan. 11, 1942 - Jan. 25, 2022
Lee passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, just days after his 80th birthday.
His work career took him from working in his parent’s service station (Hugh & Skip’s Enco), to Milwaukee Cheese, to working with newer phone systems for Rolm Communications and Norstan Telecommunications serving the Milwaukee area and southeast Wisconsin. Then, he transferred to the Green Bay area, where he finished his work career as a forklift operator at Carver Yachts in Pulaski.
Lee loved classic cars, especially Pontiacs, and he raced his beloved Pontiacs at the Great Lakes Dragway. He held a record for the class he raced in for several years. Lee had a strong interest in space, the moon, the stars, and weather. He was also a UFO hunter, held an amateur radio operator license, and loved fishing.
Lee’s greatest love was for Jesus and Jesus’ love for us.
Lee will be missed by those who knew him. He was always considerate of people he met and worked with. He loved to help/give to need people and animals. He had a great love of his dogs and is enjoying playing with them again on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge.
Although Lee never served in the military, he had the ultimate respect for our service men and women and all veterans.
Lee was preceded in death by his father, Hubert L.W. Mehciz, and his mother, Arbrelia (Linde) Mehciz.
Lees is survived by his daughter, Kim (Corey) Rakowski; sons, Lance (LuAnn) Mehciz and Zee (Mady) Mehciz; brother, Carl; grandson, Shaun; several stepchildren who he cared deeply about; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) or any veteran’s organization would be appreciated.
Arrangements are forthcoming and will be announced later.
