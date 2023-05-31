WAUKESHA
Huby L. Duty
Sept. 15, 1925 - May 27, 2023
Huby L. Duty of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 97. He was born in Tennessee on September 15, 1925, the son of Hermon Jefferson and Allie Mae (Hesson) Duty.
Huby proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. On January 28, 1947, he married his beloved wife, Frances (Comilla) in Detroit, Mich.; she preceded him in death on March 30, 2005. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church.
He will be sadly missed by his son Peter (Jessica) Duty of Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; his daughter Patricia (Glenn) MacGeorge of Waukesha; son-in-law Dave Card; grandsons Eric MacGeorge and Brad Card; his sister Ruby Garrett; brother A.L. Duty; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Frances, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Mae Card, on March 31, 2017, and brothers and sisters, Orchelista Tatom, Irene Whited, Henry Ford Duty, Lou Thomas, Lorraine Norris, Margaret Masters, Effie Jones and Willie Duty.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 3, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Interment with full military honors will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.