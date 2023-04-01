GREENDALE
Hugh Evans
July 18, 1923 — March 24, 2023
Hugh Evans, 99, passed away on March 24, 2023. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, at Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral Home, 8910 W. Drexel Ave., Franklin, WI 53132, from 11 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 1 p.m.
Hugh is remembered for his many years of dedicated employment at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Donations to Friends of Lapham Peak in Hugh's memory are appreciated. Please see www.maxsass.com for full obituary and service details.
Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral and Cremation Service Mission Hills Chapel is serving the family.