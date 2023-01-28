Hugh Forman
Hugh Forman died peacefully on January 18, 2023, three weeks shy of his 98th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Eileen (nee Whitty), and brothers Doug and Ken, and sisters Peggy, Alice, and his dear twin Catherine. Survived by his children, Glenn and Alyssa (Lisa) (Ed) Martins. Further survived by brother-in-law George Knight, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and friends.
Hugh was born in Allahabad, India, to missionary parents Dr. Douglas and Amy Forman. He came to the United States at age 14. Hugh worked as a medical design engineer at General Electric, Will Ross and Baxter Healthcare.
There will be a Mass said for Hugh on February 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Visitation Parish in Elm Grove. His family is planning a Celebration of Life in late April.
As per Hugh’s wishes, his body was donated to the Medical College of Wisconsin.