Inez Robert Llanas
Jan. 21, 1933 - April 3, 2022
Inez Robert Llanas passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 3, 2022, surrounded by his loving family and friends at the age of 89. He was born January 21, 1933, in Caldwell County, Texas. He was the son of Amador and Rosa (Balandran) Llanas.
He graduated from Waukesha South High School in 1953, where he played the trumpet for the marching band. He joined the Air Force after graduation and served from 1953-57, where he was a radio air craft controller. While on furlough, he married his beloved Carmen Castillo in 1954. They were married for 67 years. He was a member of St. William’s Church since 1966.
He worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 26 years and retired in 1988.
He was a member of La Casa de Esperanza and once a treasurer in it's early years. He was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Chapter 397 and a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. He served as treasurer for many, many years. He was a faithful member of the Scholastic Fund for Students of Hispanic Descent and served as treasurer for 38 years. He helped raise funds for scholarships for graduates of the four Waukesha high schools. He enjoyed golf, fishing, wood working, going to the casinos and traveling.
He especially enjoyed celebrating holidays and birthdays with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Socorro Torres, Fidela Ybarra, baby Josefina Llanas, and Maria Marquez; and his brothers Cristobal, Juan, Pedro, Angelo, Walter and Isidro Llanas.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen; daughters Cathy (Lenny) Alvarado and Josie Llanas; sons Michael (Jennifer) Llanas and Stephen Llanas; grandchildren Lenny (Shannon) Alvarado, David (Kate) Alvarado, Jordan Llanas and Jessica Llanas; and great-grandchildren Mia, Lenny (Cinco), Keira and Zander. He is also further survived by his sisters Janie (late Frank) Marchan and Mary (Santos) Gomez, and his brothers Paul Llanas and Charlie Llanas, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many close friends.
Visitation is at St. William’s Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, on Thursday, April 7, from 10 a.m. to noon, with Mass following at noon.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family.