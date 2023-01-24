ROME
Irene A. Hamersmeier
Dec. 13, 1940 - Jan. 23, 2023
Irene A. Hamersmeier, 82, of Rome, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Fort Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. Irene was born on December 13, 1940, in Waukesha County, the daughter of Fred and Lydia (Rolfson) Schmear.
She graduated from Waukesha High School and on September 7, 1957, she married Arthur Hamersmeier in Waukesha. The couple shared 63 years of marriage and had five children. She was employed most recently at Universal Electronics in Whitewater and enjoyed the job. Irene loved to cook and bake for her family. Cookies and cakes, especially “John Michael” cake were cherished and looked forward to by her family. She enjoyed gambling trips with her daughter and son-in-law and played the Lotto often.
In her younger years, she spent time fishing, bowling, and reading a good book. Irene loved life and loved her family most of all.
“We love you Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma. Peace be with you.”
She is survived by her children Wendy (Roger) Wildt of Fort Atkinson, Cindy Reese of Sullivan, Willy (Kathy) Hamersmeier of Brookfield and John (Susie) Hamersmeier of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren Michelle (Curt), Tony, Melanie (James), James (Jessica), John (Katie), Kevin (Alyssa), Laura (Allen), Amanda, Woody (Katie), Teddy, Jackie and Becky; 15 great-grandchildren; and her sisters-in-law Karen (Warren) Rhodes of Windfield, Ill., and Janet Glade of Waukesha. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jay in 2013, and five siblings. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Fort Memorial Hospital and Rainbow Hospice for the loving care provided.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com.