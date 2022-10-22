BROOKFIELD
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Geneva Lou Field deceased in 2016
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years, when he was reunited with his adoring wife, Geneva Lou (nee Schackman), who preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.
A joint celebration of their life will held on Friday, November 4, from 2 p.m. until the time of Grady’s Military Honors at 4 p.m. at the Weissgerber’s Golden Mast, W349-N5293 Lacys Lane, Okauchee, WI 53069. Grady and Geneva will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Please see the Saturday, October 29, edition of the Freeman for the complete notice or visit www.schmidtandbartelt. com.