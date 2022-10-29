BROOKFIELD
Irl G. ‘Grady’ Field
Aug. 10, 1928 — Oct. 11, 2022
(Geneva Lou Field deceased in 2016)
Irl G. “Grady” Field of Brookfield, formerly of Schaumburg, Illinois, found peace on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the age of 94 years, when he was reunited with his adoring wife, Geneva Lou (Schackman), who preceded him in death on July 8, 2016.
Grady was born on August 10, 1928, a son of the late Irl and Irene Field. Growing up in a close-knit community in southern Illinois, Grady met Geneva Lou Schackman in high school. Geneva, who was born on October 31, 1930, was the only child of the late Edmund and Katherine Schackman. After high school, Geneva and Grady continued writing to each other while he was serving overseas. The two were married at St. Thomas Catholic Church on August 16, 1952, in Newton, Illinois.
Geneva worked for The First National Bank of Waukesha, Packaging Products in New Berlin and for Symons Corporation in Elk Grove, Illinois. She also completed a degree in CPS. Grady would say Geneva’s greatest work was serving at home where she put her whole heart into raising their family. Grady and Geneva both had musical talents. Geneva sang and offered her talents as a choir member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir in Waukesha for many years. Together, Grady and Geneva raised four children in Waukesha, and were united on the importance of a Catholic education. After retiring from the Navy as a senior chief petty officer in 1966, Grady moved his family to Wisconsin where he took a position working for Factory Mutual (FM Global) as an insurance adjuster. Grady was also the Most Loyal Gander of the Chicago Pond, and a member of the order of the Blue Goose Society, a fraternal order of the Insurance Industries.
In 1979 he and Geneva returned to Illinois. Grady retired from FM Global after 29 years. After Geneva’s death in 2016, Grady moved to Nashotah to be closer to his daughter. You would often find him spending his evenings at the Red Circle Inn (Norm and Martha) and the Weissgerber’s Golden Mast, (Hans, Marijo and Lisa) where he would jokingly say that he was “posing as a customer.” Grady, son Lance, and grandson Brad experienced the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, Germany. His most memorable trip was experienced this summer on June 18, where he was honored to participate in the Honor Flight that had been arranged by Hans Weissgerber.
Together, Grady and Geneva will be dearly missed by their loving, caring and favorite daughter, Andrea Field of Waukesha; sons, Noel (Rhonda) Field of Lynchburg, Virginia, Grant Field of Brookfield, and Lance (Natalie Smith) Field of Dallas; grandchildren, Bradley (Joeli) Field of Cabot, Ark., and Kimberly (John Armellino) Field of Washington, D.C.; he cherished his three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Audrey and Easton; Grady’s brother, John (Lorraine)Field; as well as Dawn (Rich) Gast and Joanne (Mike) Walsh. They are further survived by nieces, nephews and friends.
A joint celebration of their life will held on Friday, November 4, from 2 p.m. until the time of Grady’s Military Honors at 4 p.m., at the Weissgerber’s Golden Mast, W349-N5293 Lacys Lane, Okauchee, WI 53069.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Parkinson Research Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Waukesha Catholic School System, or the Wisconsin Special Olympics are appreciated.
Grady and Geneva will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
