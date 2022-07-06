MUKWONAGO
Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege)
July 25, 1934 - July 1, 2022
Isabelle “Izzy” Harriet Holtz (Ruege), 87, of Mukwonago, was called to her heavenly home on July 1, 2022, at Birchrock Castle, Mukwonago. She was born on July 25, 1934, in Sussex, the daughter of Edward and Bertha Ruege. She was the youngest of four children.
She was later baptized into the Christian faith. She attended and graduated from Waukesha High School. Around the age of 21, she met her husband, Walter, and after a brief engagement they were married on June 2, 1956. Early in their marriage, Walter and Izzy settled in Mukwonago and became members of St. John’s Lutheran Church where they were both active, longtime members. Izzy spent many years employed by Citizens Bank of Mukwonago working in the mortgage loan department and eventually retired from there in 1996. After Walter’s death in 2012, maintaining their home was too much for her and she spent her remaining years at Birchrock Castle Assisted Living, Mukwonago. This was the family she chose to adopt and the relationship she developed with care workers was mutually loving and brought her countless moments of joy. Izzy spent many hours of her day at Birchrock enjoying word puzzles and talking to others about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were a source of great pride and joy.
Isabelle is survived by her children, Roger Holtz of Kaukauna, Randy Holtz of West Bend, Ralph (Diane) Holtz of Mukwonago, Rodney (Barbara) Holtz of Lancaster, California, Robin Hernandez of Mukwonago and Rita Heyerholm (Chris Johnson) of Cottage Grove. She is further survived by 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; her sisters-in-law LaVerne and Pat; many extended family and countless friends and neighbors.
Izzy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; three daughters-in-law Kim, Rose and Susan; seven grandchildren Tina, Theresa, Timothy, Benjamin, Jacob, Emily and Trevor; and three brothers Milton, Clarence and a brother who died in childbirth. Izzy was confident in the peace that awaited her after this world and longed for the joys of her heavenly home to be reunited with family that awaited her there. Her children wish to acknowledge the kindness and compassion of Accent Care Hospice and Palliative Care in the last of her days on earth. They wish to further extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Birchrock Castle Assisted Living for adopting Izzy as one of their own in the waning years of her life. Izzy had a ready, warm smile and knew much joy, happiness and contentment from those who cared for her.
A service of Christian Burial is scheduled for July 8 at 12 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 410 West Veterans Way, Mukwonago, Wisconsin. Family will receive guests and loved ones at the visitation prior to service, beginning at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorials to be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School Expansion Fund.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call 262-363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.