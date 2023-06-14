Jack A. King
June 18,1938 - June 12, 2023
Jack A. King, born in Muskego on June 18,1938, passed away peacefully Monday, June 12, 2023.
Loving husband to the late Bernice King and beloved father of Kathy (Don) Ross, Mark (Gina) King, Heidi (Charlie) Martin and Tammy (Matt) Johnson. Forever cherished and remembered by his 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and brother Dean (Marilyn) King, as well as other close family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 15, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Max A. Sass and Sons Funeral home, W173-S7629 Westwood Drive, Muskego, WI 53150.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 16, at Whitnall Park Lutheran Church, 5847 Lilac Lane, Hales Corners, WI 53130. Viewing 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Service following at 11 a.m. Website: maxsass.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Whitnall Park Lutheran Church.