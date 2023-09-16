Jack Lee Zimmer
April 7, 1949 - Sept. 6, 2023
Jack Lee Zimmer passed away on September 6, 2023, with his family by his side.
Jack was born on April 7, 1949, to Esther and Roman Zimmer. He grew up in Waukesha, where he enjoyed wrestling and played in a band. He then graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a master’s degree in architecture. In 1975, he married Diane Feia and had two children (twins), Brent and Kristie.
The family settled in Colgate, at the home that Jack’s grandpa helped build. Five generations have been privileged to call this place home.
Jack and Diane started their marriage by living abroad for two years in Iran while Jack worked as an architect and Diane worked as an office manager. Jack’s career started in the United States with masonry work with his father (Roman) and Uncle (Bob Knuth). That led him into building his own masonry and remodeling business, Zimmer Wood and Stone. He utilized his field knowledge into what ended up being his life passion with home and 3-D design, Zimmer Design.
Some of Jack's treasured pastimes were keeping his pool spotless, trips to Waupaca with family (Wheelhouse, Harbor Inn, Barb and Nick’s house), making all sporting events for his grandkids, and his annual builder’s show he went to every year in either Las Vegas or Orlando (mainly to assist with his favorite design software company, Cadsoft.)
Jack was a humble, selfless person always looking out for others. His best quality was being an amazing storyteller, giving vivid details and always making us laugh.
Jack is survived by Diane Zimmer (wife), Brent Zimmer (son), Lauren Zimmer (daughter-in-law), Kristie Zimmer (daughter), Matt Parker (son-in-law), Tonya Howe (stepdaughter) Joe Howe (step-son-in-law), Judy Shepard (sister), John Shepard (brother-in-law), Barb Zimmer (sister-in-law), Jack-o, Braeden, Austin, Cora, Hudson, Addie, Kaelyn, Brendan, Nolan and Nelson (grandchildren).
Jack was truly an amazing man, husband, father, Papa and friend. He was truly loved and will be beyond missed!
