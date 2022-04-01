GRAND MARSH
Jacob R. Graser 'Pudgy'
Dec. 16, 1951 - March 4, 2022
Jacob R. Graser 'Pudgy,' age 70, of Grand Marsh, formerly of Waukesha, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at University of Wisconsin Hospital. Jacob was born December 16, 1951, in Waukesha to Jacob and Margaret (Dahms) Graser. He married Sharon Lee Preston on December 19, 1970 in Waukesha. He was a machinist at Bimex in Wales.
Jacob enjoyed spending time with his wife and their 5 daughters, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; woodworking, art, camping and going to rummage sales. Jacob was a member of Apostolic Life Church in Waukesha. Jacob was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Margaret; in-laws, Gilbert and Marcella Bishop; brothers Arvid and Richard; sisters Gloria, Marilyn and Karen (Sissy); best friends and cousins Michael and Larry Anzivino. Survivors include his wife Sharon, daughters Amy (Robert), Jennifer (Ismael), Ginger (Mark), Leslie (Ryan) and Alyson (Scott); grandchildren Brenden, Robby, Amanda Lynn, Nicole, Kallie, Cassy, Ashley, Logan, Hope, Isabella, Mason, Matias, Kaiden, Rylee and AnnaLee; great-grandchildren Dominic, Lyndsey, Olilvia, Durrell Jr., Paisley and Jackson.
