WAUKESHA
Jacquelyn Sylvia Brown
April 5, 1942 - Nov. 7, 2022
Jacquelyn Sylvia Brown of Waukesha passed away November 7, 2022. She was born April 5, 1942, to the late Melvin Aul and Rosemary A. Aul in Appleton. She graduated from Sacred Heart School, Wilson Junior High School and Appleton High School.
On December 8, 1961, Jacquelyn married Donald M. Brown, to whom she was married to for 61 years, until Don passed away in October of 2021.
Jacquelyn attended University of Wisconsin-Superior, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She utilized her education to have many successful careers and she was a lifetime learner. Following her graduation she became an editor at Standard Encyclopedia Company in Chicago, Illinois, and after moving to Surf City, North Carolina, she became a middle school English teacher in the Onslow County School District while her husband served in the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
After she and her family moved to Waukesha, she sold newspaper and magazine advertising for the Waukesha Freeman, Milwaukee Magazine and Lifestyle West. She also worked as a kitchen and bathroom designer, where she won a prestigious award in Chicago for her designs.
Everywhere Jacquelyn went, she knew people and had many friends. She always had a smile on her face, and a kind word to say. Jacquelyn loved life, her family, her friends, her garden and nature.
Jacquelyn is survived by her daughters, Jill (Paul) Galazka of Oshkosh and Elizabeth (Eric) Vosburg of Middleton; and her six grandchildren, Gavin Galazka, Jaqueline (Brett) Newman, Jane Galazka, Emily Vosburg, Katherine Vosburg and Jon Vosburg. She is also survived by her brother, William Aul (Nancy) of San Diego.
Her brother Thomas Aul preceded her in death.
Jacquelyn had a fast and progressive battle with ALS. The family expresses a special thank you to Moments Hospice, the caregivers at Evergreen Nursing Home, and all her dear friends and neighbors who helped her so much and meant so much to her.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Genesee Depot, on December 10 at 11 a.m. A visitation will precede the Mass at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the ALS Association Chapter of Wisconsin at 3333 North Mayfair Road, Suite #104, Wauwatosa, WI 53222.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.