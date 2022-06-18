James A. Marriott
James A. Marriott, age 93, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving 32 years in the National Guard and achieving a rank of master sergeant. Jim had a long career in the printing industry and working for 20 years at Wetzel Brothers Printing. He was united in marriage June 16, 1951, to Beverly Orr. Jim will be remembered for his love of fine music and the care of his 15-year companion Rufus and all of the grand-dogs.
Jim is survived by three children, Lynne (Gary) Hoeft, Mary Ellen (Joel) Bowers and James R. (Susan); six grandchildren, Michael (Jen) Nevers, Jodi Zarling, Jacob (Lisa) Bowers, Alex Bowers, Marvin and Maxwell Marriott; four great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jack, Celia and Adelyn; brother, William D. Marriott; special friend and caregiver, Patricia Olson; also survived by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his loving wife Beverly; brothers, Thomas, Richard and Robert; and sisters, Mary Patricia Marriott and Marjorie Brown.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Paul’s Catholic Church – Genesee, S38-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, on Monday, June 20 at 12:30 p.m. Visitation at the church for family and friends from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Private committal and military honors will be held at Rock Island National Veterans Cemetery, Rock Island, Ill.
Memorials are appreciated to Journey21 Inc. Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.