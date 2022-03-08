LARGO, Fla.
James B. Wiesner Sr.
Oct. 19, 1939 - Feb. 27, 2022
James B. Wiesner Sr., 82, of Largo, Florida, died Sunday, February 27, 2022, at his home where he had been under the care of his family and friends.
Jim was born October 19, 1939, the son of Elmer and Regina Wiesner in Milwaukee. He married Sharon Orth, Darlene Kemp and Joy Bartel.
He was a skilled cabinet maker and craftsman; he could build anything. He loved boating and being on the water, hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and being outdoors. He was very passionate about teaching and passing his skills onto others. Jim was a member of the Seminole Elks Lodge. Jim enjoyed spending time with his loved ones and really enjoyed his Florida home and sunshine.
Among his survivors are his children and stepchildren, Cindy Schnautz, James Wiesner, Jody (Jacqueline) Wiesner, all from North Fort Myers, Fla., and Jaymi Wiesner of Seminole, Fla., Bunny (Wade) Pittman, Rydel, Georgia, and Wade (Debbie) Lester of Florida; a sister, Ernestine (Wayne) Miller of New Berlin; niece, Susan Fleming of Muskego; and tribe of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and two stepchildren, Gregory Zuehl and Jerold Lester.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home at 2952 Adrian Ave., Largo, FL on Thursday, March 24, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 pm.
Online condolences can be made at Beacon Direct Crematory, https://beacondirectcremation.com/