EAGLE
James C. Oldfield
Dec. 7, 1937 — Dec. 31, 2022
James C. Oldfield, 85, of Eagle, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Jim was born on December 7, 1937, in Eau Claire, the son of John and Eleanor (Pendergast) Oldfield. He grew up in the Altoona area and graduated from Altoona High School. After high school, Jim faithfully served his country in the United States Army where he was stationed for the majority of his time in the Army at Fort Bliss of New Mexico. After an honorable discharge, Jim returned to Wisconsin and began working for the Waukesha Engine Company.
While on his way to work via a ride share service, Jim met Denise Cloutier and the two would marry on December 14, 1963. Jim and Denise were blessed with six boys, Paul, Gregory, Peter, James, Christopher and Andrew. After a few years with Waukesha Engine, Jim began working for Benz Oil Company of Milwaukee and would remain there for the rest of his career, retiring as plant manager in 2013. Jim was honest and hardworking. He enjoyed his work and providing for his family. He was also generous and giving. He never hesitated to do what he could for any friend or neighbor in need. Jim was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be sincerely missed but forever remembered by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Denise Oldfield of Eagle; his sons, Paul Oldfield of Hartland, Gregory (Rashal) Oldfield of Mukwonago, James Oldfield Jr. of Eagle and Andrew (Amy) Oldfield of Cudahy; and his two granddaughters, Olivia and Madeline Oldfield. Jim is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two dear sons, Peter and Christopher; and his siblings, John, Eugene, JoAnne and Patti.
Memorials in Jim’s honor may be made to his favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
The family will hold a private service to honor Jim’s life.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.