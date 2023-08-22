BIG BEND
James E. Bourdo
May 18, 1934 - Aug. 18, 2023
James E. Bourdo, lovingly known as Jim, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023, in Oconomowoc. Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years, Suzanne (nee Hoffer); sons Eric (Kim) and Andy (Kelly); his cherished granddaughters Sherri (Jason), Danni (Kory), Amanda (Nikki), Lindsay and Sanna; and his great-grandsons Walker and Marshall. He is also survived by his siblings Patsy, Janey, Alvin, and Mark as well as his siblings’ spouses and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Melbourn and Stella Bourdo; his son Paul; and his siblings, Fritz, Tom, Leon, Owen, Neil, Lois, Karen, Dean and David.
Born on May 18, 1934, in West Allis, Jim was a lifelong member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Big Bend. He served his congregation in many ways including teaching Sunday School and leading Lutheran Boy Pioneers where he demonstrated his commitment to his faith and nurturing the next generation. He was a respected home builder and owner of Bourdo Builders.
Beyond his commitment to his faith, Jim had a passion for the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and especially time with his family where he was the source of never-ending “dad” jokes.
A memorial gathering will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, S89W22970 Maple Ave, Big Bend, WI 53103, on Saturday, August 26, from 1:30 to 3:15 PM with a memorial service at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials in Jim’s name are appreciated to Christ Lutheran Church in Big Bend.