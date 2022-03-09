NEW BERLIN
James E. Waldenberger
James E. Waldenberger passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved father of Dina Waldenberger, Joy- Del (Nick) Roelke and David Waldenberger. Dear grandfather of Jayme Roelke, Jessica Roelke, Morgan Waldenberger and James T. Waldenberger. Also survived by a large family including Claire and Clarice Waldenberger, Joyce Hagmann, Nancy Waldenberger, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by Gretchen Brueske (Waldenberger).
Jim was a UW-Madison graduate with an engineering degree. Jim was a huge sports fan. Wisconsin Badgers were his favorite. In fact, he was looking forward to watching the big UW–Purdue basketball game on the day he passed. Many weekends were spent with his son watching Packers, Brewers, Bucks and NASCAR races. An outdoorsman, Jim really enjoyed fishing and hunting at his cottage. Jim was a big family man — great father and grandfather. He was a very kind and generous person who cared more about others before himself. He was someone you could always count on to fix just about anything. If he was not able to fix it, then it was truly broken. Originally from Midway, Wisconsin, near LaCrosse, Jim was a longtime New Berlin resident who was a member of The National Avenue Senior Citizens’ Association with his companion, Arelene Reed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
The visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until the start of services at 12 p.m. (noon) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 818 East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. If you are not able to attend services in person, you are welcome to attend them virtually at noon. The link for services is https://client.tribucast.com /tcid/6831399563.
