James G. Snyder
Dec. 8, 1958 - May 27, 2023
James G. Snyder, age 64, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on December 8, 1958, to John and Joan (Jesse) Snyder in Oconomowoc.
James “Dutch” is survived by his daughters, Nichole and Naomi; his mother, Joan Snyder-Hughes; his sister, Mary Pat (Tom) Cook; his brothers, John (Susan) Snyder III, Jerry Snyder, Bob (Gwen) Snyder; his god-daughter, Katie (Kevin) Snyder-Brennan; many other family and friends; and his grand-dog, Peanut.
He was preceded in death by his father; his aunt, Anne Griffin; his uncles, Thomas Snyder and Paddy Snyder; his fairy god-father, Bill Jesse; his brother, Joe Snyder; and his grand-dog, Orlando.
James owned a shoe repair business, with his daughters as his helpers. He was a chauffer for all his family and friends, and “had the keys to the fleet.” James was a master puzzler, and hung them on the walls of Rustic Haven. He was Mr. Fix-It, if you needed help, he was always there. James taught the next generation card games, and no one could beat him in gin rummy. He loved to tell stories, and could talk for hours.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.