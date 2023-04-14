EAGLE
James J. Webber
James Webber entered into eternal life on March 30, 2023, at the age of 75. Husband of Mary Ellen Webber for 55 years. Father of Renee (Terry Bemis) Webber, James (Dawn) Webber, Michael (Kerri) Webber. Proud Grandpa of Sophia, Johnny, Billy, Jack and Isabella Webber.
James Webber was known and appreciated by many in the lower Kettle Moraine area and in Waukesha. He is well remembered for helping others, whether it was installing decks, remodeling kitchens, installing Schluter Showers or cutting neighbors lawns out of the kindness of his heart. He enjoyed racing snowmobiles in his early days and bowling at Jay’s Lanes in Mukwonago. His family road trips in his custom Ford van were to the hunting cottage in Pembine, Northern Michigan, for skiing, Hurley for snowmobiling and his favorite voyage of all was the yearly fishing trip to Canada.
As a new parent at age 21, he moved the family to the Kettle Moraine Forest, Town of Eagle and opened the Eagle Sports Center in the early 1970s. He became a volunteer firefighter and an active member in the Eagle Lions Club. James then learned to be a carpenter and sold real estate in the Waukesha area. He would often blend the two talents of selling and remodeling together by offering his real estate clients a new deck or remodeled den.
James and Mary Ellen moved to a cottage on Eagle Springs Lake in Mukwonago to raise their family in 1978. James then, with the help of a few friends, erected a four-story A-frame house on the property. He enjoyed lake life and often took his pontoon boat over to Lake Lulu to meet up with his kids and friends at the beach. He found two homes on the lake for his sons and helped fully remodel them.
In 1981, James opened M and W Industrial Equipment Corporation in Waukesha. James loved the teams he assembled to work at the forklift dealership and treated them as family. To date, M and W Industrial has sold over 12,000 forklifts to over 11 countries. The business is still thriving and is owned by his sons and doing business as Forklifttrader.com.