James ‘Jim’ Abott Flagg
James “Jim” Abott Flagg passed away peacefully at home with his family on December 13, 2022, at age 90.
He was the loving husband of Rhoda Lenora (nee Grace) for 64 years; super dad of Judy (Mark) Menting, James John Flagg, Rhonda Flagg Roca (Francisco Sanchez Roca), and Scott Flagg (Pamela Schools); beloved grandpa of seven; and great-grandpa of three.
Preceded in death by his brother Ralph (Edna) Flagg.
Jim was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for 15 years for the New Berlin Fire Department. He was the president of the Refrigeration Service Engineer Society (RSES). He never missed his children's or grandchildren's events of any kind, besides being a driving instructor to ALL. He was a friend to many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A gathering will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, on Thursday, December 22, from 3-5:45 p.m. Memorial service, military and fire department honors will be at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the New Berlin War Memorial, the New Berlin Fire Department or the New Berlin Historical Society.
