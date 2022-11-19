James ‘Jim’ Christus
April 21, 1948 — Nov. 16, 2022
Surrounded by loved ones, Jim closed his eyes for the last time on November 16, 2022. Though diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, Jim lived a life unwavered. Traveling, watching Packers games and celebrating them with his famous touchdown dances, attending Huntington’s Disease Society of America (HDSA) events, running, Facebooking, enjoying movie Tuesdays, and loving his wife, he persisted in doing the things most meaningful to him. He’d be described as kind, funny, quirky and was looked up to as a role model by many. There are so many hilarious stories involving Jim, he had a way about him that would always bring a smile to your face. Jim did not let HD limit him in doing the things he loved, like: watching backyard wildlife, listening to music, enjoying sweets — especially donuts, and as a proud member of the Elk’s Lodge 400, participating in their bocce ball league.
Jim grew up in Sheboygan, graduating from Sheboygan South High School in 1966, and earned a degree at Bryant and Stratton College. He was committed to his 40-plus-years career in sales of construction/building materials. Throughout his life, he completed numerous 5Ks and half marathons, continuing well after being diagnosed with Huntington’s. He also enjoyed several New Year’s Day polar bear plunges in Lake Michigan. He was an active and dedicated supporter of Waukesha North and Oconomowoc High school sports, giving a lot of his time to his kids’ and grandkids’ events. Ever the giver, Jim participated in Huntington’s disease studies, and he continues the fight against HD after his passing through his contribution to the University of Maryland Brain and Tissue Bank.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 22 years and best friend, Barb; sons Eric (Kris), Matt (Stephanie) and Brad (Kelly); stepson Dan (Nancy) Buss; grandchildren Maddie, Sam, Noah, Ethan, Aaron, Asher, Finley, Jack and Mason; sister Lynn (Ken) Allen; and numerous other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Clara; brothers Dennis and Randy; and sister Mary (Charlie Songetay) Hartmann.
The family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the staff of Waukesha Memorial Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their outstanding kindness and care.
Visitation will be Wednesday November 23, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., followed by the Elk’s Lodge of Sorrow and the Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072.
Memorials are appreciated to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave. Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com or call 262-542-6609.