WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ F. Greb
July 26, 1933 — May 17, 2023
James “Jim” F. Greb of Waukesha died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his home at the age of 89. He was born on July 26, 1933, in Racine, the son of Peter and Rose (nee Maheu) Greb. He was a graduate of St. Catherine High School.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956. On June 13, 1959, he married Margaret Ann (nee Petersen) Greb in Racine. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1960. He worked for Johnson Control for 35 years. Jim enjoyed photography, inventing, gardening, and was a member of the Wisconsin Orchid Society. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 50 years and became a member of St. Luke Catholic Church in 2016.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret, along with their children Anne Greb of San Francisco, CA, Nancy (Frank) Bajorek of Mukwonago, Linda (Tom) Wetzel of Waukesha and Jane (Tim) Wegner of Waukesha. Dear grandfather of Colin (Mary) Paulbeck of Baltimore, MD, Gabrielle Bajorek of Mukwonago, Molly Wetzel of New Haven, CT, Evan (Lauren) Wetzel of Madison, Jenna Wegner of Northglenn, CO, Alyssa Wegner of Beckley, WV and Sara (fiance Justin Gonzales Jr.) Wegner of West Allis. He is further survived by his sister Rosemarie Brodek of Racine; sisters-in-law Karen Verbeten and Sue Anderson both of Racine; brothers-in-law John Petersen of GA, Tom Petersen of NV and Steve Petersen of Boston, MA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Peter and Rose Greb; his father and mother-in law Whitey and Ruth Petersen; brother-in-law Tom Brodek and sister-in-law Janet Kalinka.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, WI 53045. Graveside services will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.
Memorials in Jim’s name are appreciated to the Wisconsin Orchid Society or St. Catherine’s High School in Racine.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.