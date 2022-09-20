WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ H. Dreger
May 8, 1945 - Sept. 15, 2022
James “Jim” H. Dreger of Waukesha died at Waukesha Memorial Hospital lovingly surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha on May 8, 1945, the son of Harold and Bernice (nee Buchholtz) Dreger.
Jim was a 1963 graduate of Waukesha South High School. On March 1, 1969, he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Judith “Judy” (Brines) Dreger; she preceded him in death on March 3, 2022. Jim worked as a pharmacist for Lakeview Hospital, Walgreens, and then at PharMerica until his retirement in 2011. He was an accomplished artist and talented musician. He enjoyed playing the violin in the Waukesha Symphony, now known as Wisconsin Philharmonic. Jim was a longtime and faithful member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
He will be sadly missed by his loving children, Jennifer (Craig) Hauser of Waukesha and Jason (Katherine) Dreger of Mukwonago. He is the proud grandfather of Mitchel, Abigail, Kayla, Natalie and Austin and dear brother of David (Peggy) Dreger of Arizona, Carol (James) Wheaton of Sheboygan and Beverly Dreger (Jean McGraw) of Waukesha. He is also loved and survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife, Judy, he is preceded in death by his parents and brother Harold Dreger Jr.
Visitation will be held at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2016 Center Road, Waukesha, WI 53189, on Thursday, September 22, from 5 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service. Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery on Friday, September 23, at 11 a.m.
Memorials in Jim’s name are appreciated to Christ the Servant Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Cemetery and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.