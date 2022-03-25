NORTH PRAIRIE
James 'Jim' M. Comp
April 25, 1944 - March 21, 2022
James 'Jim' M. Comp of North Prairie died peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at age 77. He was born in Milwaukee on April 25, 1944, the son of Irvin and Bernadette (nee Arensberg) Comp. Jim retired from his sports flooring business in 2014 due to health challenges.
He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of almost 44 years, Mary Ellen Comp of North Prairie; his loving sons David (Ana) Comp and Scott Wendt; and his cherished grandchildren Gabriela, Andres and Lucas Comp, Hadley and Forest Wendt and Josie Wendt. He is further survived by his brothers William (Wendy) Comp, Michael (Sue) Comp, Gary (Barbara) Comp and Thomas Comp; his daughter-in-law Dana Wendt; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son Jay (Dana) Wendt.
Jim loved sports! Almost any sport. It really didn't matter what - although he had his favorites. He always had a game on TV when at home, and enjoyed supporting local high school teams. He loved getting updates about his grandkids' competitions; he always wanted a text after a game ended. Even though his knee prevented him from being very active, he was formidable when playing corn hole and loved the competition against his grandkids!
Jim loved to dress in style! Who can forget his neon pink polo shirt with matching neon pink tennis shoes, and an equally vibrant tennis ball neon yellow polo shirt with matching yellow shoes!? You could see him coming for days. Jim was always showing off his newest sneaker - and proudly wore sweatshirts that he requested from his grandkids' schools.
Jim took every opportunity to give directions! He knew every county highway and country road in the state of Wisconsin it seemed. Before Mapquest and Google maps, Jim could give the best and most precise directions, always using his hands and fingers to clearly emphasize when to turn. He had an amazing memory for detail.
Jim loved head rubs. There wasn't a visit with his son David where David didn't give him the best head massage. Jim would be sure to motion for one if David didn't offer.
But more than anything, Jim loved Mary Ellen, David, his son, Scott and Jay, his stepsons, and his grandchildren. He loved to spend time with them, hear about their lives, and enjoyed every minute of being a loving grandpa. He was a great grandpa who never left a family gathering without giving you a big hug and telling you he loved you.
After Jim retired from his sports flooring business he took a 'retirement' job manning the front desk at the Waukesha YMCA. It would be fair to say he provided entertainment for those checking-in, provided high-fives for all the little kids and made a point to making members feel important and welcome at the Y.
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 8, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. memorial service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188. Memorials are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church or to the American Cancer Society online at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.