WAUKESHA
James ‘Jim’ P. Nelson
May 8, 1959 - Nov. 15, 2022
James “Jim” P. Nelson of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the age of 63. He was born in France on May 8, 1959, the son of James and Peg (nee Stevick) Nelson.
On July 21, 1978, he married his high school sweetheart, Lizann Gadbury, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. In the spring of 1980 they moved to Wisconsin where they raised their family. Jim was a devoted family man, loving husband, strong father and wonderful papa to his three grandchildren. He loved working on cars, loved motorcycles and recently developed a love for Jeeps. Jim enjoyed the outdoors, camping, hunting, fishing and especially loved barbequing, smoking meats and trying new recipes and foods.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 44 years, Lizann, and their daughters, Marie (Andy) Seiden and Michelle (Bill) Irvine; his cherished grandchildren, Joseph “Joey” Seiden and Zoe and Shyanne Irvine; his brothers Jay Nelson and Jeff (Kathy) Nelson; and nephews, Aidan Nelson, Chris (Mallory) Nelson, Nick (Haleigh) Nelson and Cole Nelson. He is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be held in the spring of 2023 in Wisconsin.
Jim was a proud supporter of the Special Olympics; therefore in lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in his memory be made to Special Olympics Wisconsin, 2310 Crossroads Drive, Suite 1000, Madison, WI 53718.
