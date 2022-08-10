James ‘Jimmy’ E. Vlasis
April 28, 1959 - July 28, 2022
James “Jimmy” E. Vlasis was born April 28, 1959, and passed away July 28, 2022, in the ICU at Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
Jim was an assembler at GE Medical Systems. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast, fisherman and guitar player.
He is survived by his wife, Madeline (Hammel); daughters Kelly Betancourt and Sarah Vlasis; grandchildren Nalicia Lorenzana, Josiah Bruss and Gavin Bayer; sisters Janine (Pete) Shefte and Christine Cornell; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Claire Vlasis, nephew Alex Shefte, and brother John.
Visitation will be held Saturday, August 13, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital are appreciated.
Schramka Funeral Homes, 262-432-8100, are serving the family.