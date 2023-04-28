WAUKESHA
James Krygier ‘Jim’
February 20, 1927 - April 7, 2023
Jim passed away peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, in his home of 60 years in Waukesha. He was born on February 20, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married the love of his life, Charlotte Krygier (nee Wolf), on October 5, 1963.
Jim was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many, who appreciated his intelligence, nurturing spirit, strength, sensitivity, generosity, optimism, conscientiousness, and sense of humor.
Jim was raised on the south side of Milwaukee and attended St. Lawrence School, where he met his best friend of 86 years, Jim Canavan. Jim later attended South Division High School. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the Army Air Forces during World War II. Following the war, he returned to Milwaukee, attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for an accelerated business program, and helped care for and support his parents, Julia and Blase.
A loving and devoted father and husband, Jim raised three children with Charlotte: John (Patricia O’Toole), Paul (Stacy), and Marie (Marty Honel) at their home in Waukesha.
After a 30-year career as a pharmaceutical representative for Abbott Laboratories, Jim retired and treasured every moment with Charlotte, his family, and friends. Jim and Charlotte enjoyed walking, running, traveling, cooking, working in their beautiful yard, the beauty of nature, and the simple pleasures of life.
Jim was passionate about reading, was a lifelong learner, and enjoyed nothing more than conversations with family and friends about current events, books, and life. His sense of humor, intelligence and thoughtfulness was part of any conversation. He enjoyed playing tennis and volleyball, Frank Sinatra and jazz music, delicious meals, greeting the morning slowly with Charlotte, family gatherings, and a classic martini for cocktail hour.
Jim is survived by three grandchildren, Annabelle, Ethan, and John Riley, for whom he was a thoughtful and loving grandfather.
Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Julia Krygier (Wozniak); his father, Blase Krygier; his wife, Charlotte (Wolf) Krygier; and his sister Jane (Krygier) Jung.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at St. William Parish, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI, 53188, from 10:00 - 11:15 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Retzer Nature Center, S14-W28167 Madison St., Waukesha, WI, 53188, or the Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home of Waukesha is serving the family.