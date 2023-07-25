James L. Dowling
June 29, 1945 - July 20, 2023
James L. Dowling passed away on July 20, 2023, to his eternal resting place following an extended illness at the age of 78. He was born on June 29, 1945, and graduated from Waukesha High School in 1963. In 1965, he faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. During his time in the Army he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal among others. Unfortunately, agent orange was the cause of death for Jim and many others who served in that war. He returned from Vietnam in 1967 and married his high school love, Jan Shaw. Jim worked as a master toolmaker for 52 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his buddies and grandsons, watching his grandchildren at their events, and going to the Bear Trap to joke with his friends. Jim was a prayer warrior and shared the word wherever he could. His passions were his God, family, friends and the outdoors. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend.
Jim will be sadly missed by his wife, Jan; daughters, Kati Dowling and Jenni (Jay) Steinke; sister Sally Lemke; grandchildren, Sam, Noah and Ava Steinke; and nephews, Jimmy, Ben and Barry Lemke and Tony Losiniecki. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law Kelly (Fay) Shaw and Roger Pike; and also his best buddy, Dan Sedlock, with whom he shared the trip of a lifetime to Alaska. He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Robert Dowling; sister Roberta Pike, nephews Andy Lemke and Christopher Green; niece Rachael Green and brother-in-law Glen Patrick Lemke.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 28, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. funeral service at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St. Waukesha, WI 53188. Full military honors will conclude the service and a reception will follow at the church. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorials in Jim’s memory to the Fisher House Wisconsin, P.O. Box 13768, Milwaukee, WI 53213-0768 (https://www.fisherhousewi.org/donate-online/).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.