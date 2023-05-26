WAUKESHA
James L. Kerr
Aug, 17, 1940 - May 7, 2023
Attended by the caring staff of his assisted living memory unit, James L. Kerr of Waukesha died peacefully at age 82 on May 7, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.
He was born in Plainfield, New Jersey. Jim was named All-American while swimming the 50 and 100-yard freestyle for Waukesha High School his junior and senior years there. Jim is listed on his high school’s “Wall of Fame.”
Jim was best known for, during his time in the Army, his silver medal representing the U.S. in the Modern Pentathlon (running, swimming, equestrian, pistol shooting, fencing) in the Tokyo Olympics in 1964. Also, at age 40, Jim fenced in the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984, representing his then home on the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He taught high school science there, and was “Teacher of the Year,” multiple times.
In his 70s, after losing his sight due to a faulty prescription, Jim competed in Paralympics sailing competition around the world, representing the U.S. Virgin Islands with other disabled sailors.
Jim’s final challenge in life was Alzheimer’s disease diagnosed in 2020. Jim’s brother, Bruce Kerr, was fortunate to be able to step in and assume responsibility for Jim’s affairs. Bruce’s monthly visits to Los Angeles for brother time included indoor pool swimming together for the first time in many decades. But, in the end, it was his daily treat of ice cream which won out over all other joys in his life.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Opal and Kenneth Kerr; his older sister Kerby Goforth (nee Kay Kerr); Kathy Kinton, his second wife; and James Conway and Rodney Ruskell, cousins.
He is survived by his son, Paul Deniston; his brother, Bruce Kerr (Linda Tingle Kerr); grandchildren Courtney Taylor and Connor Deniston; cousins Colleen McAndrews-Wood (Rob Wood), Bridget Morgan (Douglas), Katy Dalgleish (Ron), John Ruskell (Katie), Paul Ruskell, Stephanie Ruskell (Adrienne Otis ), Lynn Neil and Robert Eichelberger; nieces/nephews-Christopher Kerr (Megan Berru-Kerr), Emily Kerr (Brandon Roberts), Carrie James and Geoff James; and Ruth Ashton, his first wife.
The family wishes to thank The Inn at Park Ventura in Woodland Hills, Calif., for helping with the final two years of Jim’s life. Their compassionate staff provided a caring home for Jim in their memory unit.
A private celebration of Jim’s remarkable life will be held at a future date.
Jim will be interred at Prairie Home Cemetery in Jim’s hometown of Waukesha, at the burial site of his great-grandfather, James M. Kerr, for whom Jim was named.