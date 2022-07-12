OCONTO
James ‘Lucky’ W. Lacourciere
James “Lucky” W. Lacourciere, 85, born in Oconto, passed away Sunday July 10, 2022, peacefully in his daughter’s home in Stephenson, Mich.
Lucky attended PIUS XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee. He was employed by AT&T as a lineman working his way up to supervisor of installation. Lucky moved his family to Mukwonago, where he enjoyed a hobby farm with horses, cows, pigs and chickens. He later moved to Dousman, where he had a veal farm. Upon his retirement, Lucky moved back to Oconto.
Lucky enjoyed being involved in his Oconto community, spending time as a councilman, sitting on various boards such as airport and library. He further enjoyed being involved with the Historic Society, Copperfest, Kiwanis and traveling.
Lucky is survived by his children William Lacourciere (Brenda) of Waukesha, Patricia Lacourciere (Jeffery Walcher) of Stephenson, Mich., Michael Lacourciere of Menominee, Mich., Jeanette Lacourciere (Quentin Dable) of Waukesha and Merry Chris Lacourciere of Oregon; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Lucky was much loved as a big brother and is survived by his two brothers, Robert Lacourciere (Sandy) of Minnesota and Paul Lacourciere (Barb) of Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his special friend of 28 years, Patricia Hansen; parents, William and Ivy; and an infant sister.
The family will have a private burial and asks that any donation made in Lucky’s honor be directed to the Historic Society or Kiwanis of Oconto.
The Anderson Diehm Funeral Home, 906-753-2274, assisted the Lacourciere family with arrangements.