PEWAUKEE/SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ.
James Luterbach
April 10, 1927 - April 18, 2023
James Luterbach, age 96, of Pewaukee and Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away on April 18, 2023. James was born on April 10, 1927, to Paul and Leona (nee Wisotzke) Luterbach and grew up on their family farm in Stetsonville.
At age 15, James left the farm to make his mark working on dairy farms and in logging camps. At a local dance, James met the love of his life, Mary Jane Hegner; soon the two were inseparable. James and Mary Jane were married on August 26, 1950, and went on to raise 12 children in Brookfield. They celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary last year.
With a strong passion for masonry and concrete, James founded James Luterbach Construction Company, a large general contracting company. There isn't a piece of equipment that James didn't love to operate and he truly excelled at it. The company expanded a commercial real estate development arm which created countless numbers of projects. After decades of hard work, James and Mary Jane began spending their winters in Arizona where James took up golf. During his golf career, he accomplished five hole-in-ones and also “shot his age” on at least one occasion. He also loved a good game of gin or sheepshead. James was a hard-working man who had a deep Catholic faith and a great love for his family. He will be missed by many.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; sons Joe (Judy Greene), Tom, Bill (Lisa), Dave (Cher) and Ed (Teresa) and Ray (Teresa); daughters Mary Coraggio, Kathy Mueller (Dave), Jane Saltz and Karen Mohr (Garth); and daughter-in-law Sue. He was blessed with 22 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. In addition, James is further survived by his siblings Frank (Kathleen), Mary (Jim Henrichs), William (Mary), Leonard (Susan), Herbert (Susan), Gerald (Carol), and Paul (Linda), as well as many other friends and relatives.
James was preceded in death by his parents; sons Mike and Don; grandson Jimmy Coraggio; son-in-law Jeff Saltz; his twin brother John; sisters Elizabeth (Deringer) and Lucille (Burns); and infant brother Joseph.
The family wishes to send a special note of thanks to Hospice of the Valley and Griswold Home Care for their incredible care and compassion.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin, WI 53151. Visitation will be held Friday, April 28, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by a funeral Mass at St. Anthony on the Lake, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072.
A private burial ceremony will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated for Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, hov.org or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.