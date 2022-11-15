HUBERTUS
James M. Sallmann
‘Jim’ ‘Lincoln’
Aug. 17, 1957 - Nov. 9, 2022
Jim passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at the age of 65.
Beloved husband of Janet (nee Johnson) Sallmann. Loving father of Christina (Dan) Martin, Nicole “Coley” Sallmann (Matt Hill), Jennifer “Nenna” (Bob) Maas, Jacob Sallmann (fiancee Elaina Engen) and Latrell Walton. Proud grandpa of Lydia, Layne, Lucy, Max, Maya, Brody, Kaya, Evan, Dylan, Owen and Lylah. Dear brother of the late Ron Sallmann, Gerry (Karolina) Sallmann, the late JoAnne Gedde, Donna Evert, John (Diane) Sallmann, Rick Sallmann, Mark (Lori) Sallmann and Dave (Lesa) Sallmann. Loving son-in-law of the late Ken (June) Johnson. Dear brother-in-law of Kim Horowitz, Sue Johnson and Jodie (Scott) Kobriger. James will be remembered by his former wife Pamela Sallmann. James will further be remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rita (nee Landgraf) Sallmann.
Jim "Lincoln" was a hard-working member of Quad/Graphics for many years. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a “Jim of all trades.” He was a skilled wood worker, mechanic and grill master. He loved to entertain friends and family and enjoyed filling their hearts through food. Jim would drop everything to lend a hand if you needed him, without hesitation. His jokes and laughter will forever be with us and deeply missed. We love you, Papa!
Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, November 20, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (at highways J and JJ, four blocks south of Interstate 94), Waukesha, from 1-2:45 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society, N19-W24350 Riverwood Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072, or www.cancer.org.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.