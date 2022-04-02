WAUKESHA
James McLeod Kindler
March 18, 1939 — March 28, 2022
James McLeod Kindler, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, surrounded by his family. Jim was born on March 18, 1939, in Elwood, Indiana, the only son of Robert and Dorothy “Jane” Kindler. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny (nee Hanson); son, Mark (Kathy) Kindler; and three cherished grandsons, Thomas, Benjamin, and Andrew Kindler.
The visitation will be at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Friday, April 8, 4:00-6:15 p.m. Memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated to the Lions Club International Foundation, www.lionsclubs. org. Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-432-8300. Condolences may be sent to www.krausefuneralhome.com.