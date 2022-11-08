James P. Cornwall
Nov. 10, 1933 — Oct. 23, 2022
James P. Cornwall passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in Waukesha. Jim was born on November 10, 1933, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Kenneth and Constance Cornwall.
Jim graduated from Marquette University High School and served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career with Otis Worldwide in the Milwaukee area. Jim started as an elevator service technician and later moved into a management position before retiring in 1996. In retirement, Jim and his beloved wife, Dolores, were active members of the Friendship Force of Greater Milwaukee. Jim was on the Executive and Operating Board in charge of technology and communications. For over 31 years, Dolores and Jim hosted guests from 24 countries in their home and they were hosted in seven different countries.
Jim was a very kind-hearted neighbor who was always willing to help others by sharing his tools and lending advice. He and Dolores were very involved in their neighborhood and would host a yearly Christmas party for their neighbors. He loved landscaping their yard with beautiful flowers, statues and water fountains. Jim also loved dogs. For many years he bred and raised Norwegian elkhounds, but his last companion was his beloved toy poodle named Jobe.
Jim was a dedicated and faithful member of the St. John Neuman Catholic Church in Waukesha. In his later years he especially appreciated a fellow parishioner, Melynn, who provided Jim transportation to church on Sunday mornings. God Bless Her!
Jim is survived by his son, Joseph (Shauna) Cornwall; grandchildren, Kirsten Cornwall and Joseph Jr. Cornwall; brother Neil Cornwall; his two nieces, Barbara (Jerome) Langkau and Marge (Dale) Dobbe; nephew Patrick Hart; along with other loving nieces, nephews and many friends. Jim also has an extended family from his loving wife, Dolores Cornwall, who passed away in August, 2019, daughters Diane Monroe, Darlene (Jerry) Bates and son Kenneth Voeltz.
A memorial Mass to celebrate Jim's life is planned for June 2023 at St. John Newman’s In Waukesha. Donations to Pro-Life Wisconsin can be made in Jim's name.
Church and Chapel Ritter-Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-786-8030 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary, leave condolences or receive directions.