WAUKESHA
James R. ‘Garbo’ Schnitzler
August 4, 1955 - April 6, 2023
James R. “Garbo” Schnitzler of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his home at the age of 67. He was born in Virginia on August 4, 1955, the son of Harold and Betty Schnitzler. He was a 1974 graduate of Waukesha South High School and a former member of First Presbyterian Church. He worked as a truck driver before joining his family’s business, Waukesha Metal Cast, as a salesman.
He loved football and baseball which began in his youth at a close neighbor’s house. This led to high school football and the great teams of the Waukesha Blackshirts! Later he co-coached his sons and other boys in a youth football league, resulting in an undefeated 16-0 season!
He learned to shoot a shotgun at an early age with his dad at the Waukesha and Hartland gun clubs. He and his brother would do fall trap shoot tournaments around the area and together they finally beat who they called “The Fat Man.”
Fishing and love for the Northwoods came easy. He enjoyed bird and deer hunting with friends in Ladysmith. He was very proud of his sons and loved teaching them to hunt and fish. Warm or cold, rain or shine, day or night he would always be the last to head in. He also volunteered his knowledge of boating and fishing to others for the Fishing Has No Boundaries organization in Eagle River.
At the family cabin he learned to waterski, help work on the old Model-A, and wrestle bear cubs with his cousins. He loved watching sports and talking Packers with his grampa Fred, family, and friends. Having a great memory, he would relate in detailed animation, his many stories and passed this gift of gab and laughter to his boys.
He also enjoyed ‘80s action movies and music. He learned to dance from his mom and won a contest doing the twist at Sunset Bowl with his sister. Quentin Tarantino may have used that for his scene in Pulp Fiction...
He will be sadly missed by his children Jason (Kayla) Schnitzler, Jake (Meghan) Schnitzler and Luke (Maggie) Schnitzler. Dear grandfather of Natalie, Andrew, Daniel, Benjamin, Madelyn and Anna. He is further survived by his parents, Bud and Betty Schnitzler; sister Cathy Schnitzler; brother Robert (Jackie) Schnitzler; nephew Matthew (fiancee Amber) Schnitzler; his former wife Sandy Johnson; along with many other relatives and friends.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Memorials in his name are appreciated to Fishing Has No Boundaries. Please donate at www.fhnbinc.org.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Please visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family your favorite memories and stories.