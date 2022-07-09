WAUKESHA
James R. O’Neil
October 20, 1945 - July 1, 2022
James, age 76, of Waukesha passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Wauwatosa on October 20, 1945, the son of the late William and Eileen (nee Riley) O’Neil. Jim is survived by his best friend and beloved wife, Chris (nee Orth) O’Neil, whom he married October 20, 1973; his son, Tim (Jessie) O’Neil; daughter, Kari O’Neil; and two grandsons, Kolten and Brody O’Neil.
Jim is further survived by his sisters-in-law Marilyn O’Neil and Patti (Dan) Quirt and brothers-in-law Jim Egan, Ron (Kelly) Orth and Randy Orth, as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bill O’Neil of Brookfield and his sister Eileen Egan of Mount Prospect, IL. He was also preceded in death by his longtime buddy and canine companion, Clancy.
Jim was a former regional vice president for SuperAmerica, he spent from 1970 to 2004 working in the retail industry. He proudly served his country in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970 and was a member of the American Legion Post #8 in Waukesha.
Visitation will be held at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road (corner of highways J and JJ, 4 blocks south of Interstate 94) Waukesha, on Tuesday, July 19, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.)
Jim was a member of St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, where a Mass of the Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 20, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a private interment at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Waukesha County (HAWS) would be appreciated. https://hawspets.givecloud.co/tributegifts
Church and Chapel Rudolph-Larsen Bros. is serving the family. For more information or for online obit, condolences or to get directions visit www.churchandchapel.com.