WAUKESHA
James R. Page
Jan. 23, 1943 - July 21, 2023
Jim drifted peacefully into the cosmos surrounded by his loving family at the age of 80. He was born in LaValle, Wisconsin, to Raymond Page and Grayce (Page) Fuller. Raised in LaValle and Reedsburg and was a longtime resident of Waukesha.
He grew up a small-town boy who came to be the oldest child of a blended household with nine children. Through the challenges and celebrations of a large family while it grew exponentially, he loved and cared for every member as best he could.
Jim eventually moved to Milwaukee to work and attend technical college. He met his wife, Gail, by chance at a party and they shared life together for 55 years. She truly has been the one person who could best look after him. They raised two daughters with love, wisdom and discipline. They made Waukesha their home.
In his professional life Jim was a draftsman and engineer for various companies in the Milwaukee/Waukesha area. His last job was as chief plant engineer at American Industrial for about 20 years.
His engineering mind led him to being a good problem solver and to tinkering on all sorts of things. He had deep interests in astronomy and gardening. He enjoyed nature both day and night - he admired the flowers and the stars. He was also a car buff, lifelong learner, storyteller, music and movie lover, good dancer, and mischief maker.
Most of all, Jim was a big kid who loved toys, laughing, and all the children in his life. He cherished his time with family and friends.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gail; daughters Stephanie (George) Reister and Nicole Page; siblings Jackie Beach, Harold (Mary) Fuller, Evelyn (Jim) Hewitt, Emmett (Shirley) Fuller, Joyce (Dave) Pulvermacher, Ross (Sheri) Fuller, Jr., Grayce “MiMi” (Dick) Schmitz and Lisa (Jack) Hull; and in-laws Shane Fuller, Tom (Gale) Smith, and Sherry (RF) Holcomb. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and good friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest brother, John Fuller.
Jim’s family is grateful for the care and compassion of doctors, nurses, and staff at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and his physician, Dr. Bob Schellinger.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 380 Bluemound Road, Waukesha, with the Rev. Susan Bresser officiating. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the service. Casual attire is welcomed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jim’s name to your favorite charity.