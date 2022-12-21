OCONOMOWOC
James S. Chermak
Dec. 17, 1938 — Dec. 16, 2022
James S. Chermak of Oconomowoc passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 83. He was born on December 17, 1938, in Manitowoc, the son of Alvin and Catherine (nee MacKenzie) Chermak.
On July 29, 1961, he married the former Elizabeth Bosshard in Whitewater. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Manitowoc and later graduated from Carroll University with a degree in education and from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with his master’s in education administration. He began his teaching career at Hillcrest Elementary School before becoming an elementary school principal for the Waukesha School District. He retired in 1998 after 38 years with the district. He was a member of Jerusalem Presbyterian Church, the Waukesha JC’s and while attending Carroll University was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Elizabeth of Oconomowoc, along with their children Heather Chermak of North Prairie, Heidi (Joel) Sills of League City, Texas, David (Stephanie) Chermak of Waukesha and Hilary Chermak of Southwest Harbor, Maine. He is further survived by his grandchildren Nicole Chermak, Lauren Chermak, Ian Sills and Collin Sills, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother Donald Chermak.
A memorial service for James will be held at a later date.
Memorials are appreciated to Jerusalem Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Main St., Wales, WI 53183 or Waukesha Civic Theater, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Memorials are appreciated to Jerusalem Presbyterian Church, 207 W. Main St., Wales, WI 53183 or Waukesha Civic Theater, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha, WI 53186.